Kimi Antonelli the fastest in Formula 1 at the moment Keystone

After his first Formula 1 victory in China, Kimi Antonelli continues in the same style in Japan. In contrast, superstar Max Verstappen suffers the next setback.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Teenager Kimi Antonelli also starts the Formula 1 race in Suzuka from the front of the grid in his Mercedes. As he did recently before his first GP victory in China, the Italian relegated his team-mate George Russell to second place in qualifying. 19-year-old Antonelli was the youngest driver in the history of the premier class to secure the best grid position in Shanghai. Two weeks later, Antonelli again rode faster than the entire competition on the day before the race.

Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri took third place. Max Verstappen suffered the next setback in the Red Bull. The four-time world champion from the Netherlands was unable to finish higher than 11th - and struggled with the "suddenly undriveable" car. The record series of the 28-year-old, who recently won four times in a row in Japan, is likely to be broken on Sunday.

Gabriel Bortoleto (21) in the Audi - the former Sauber team - made it into the third part of qualifying and ninth place on the grid. In the second part, Bortoleto set a time four tenths better than Nico Hülkenberg (13th). There were also unusually large differences between team-mates in other teams.

Ahead of the third race, which starts on Sunday morning at 7.00 a.m. Swiss time, Briton Russell leads the championship standings by four points from Antonelli.