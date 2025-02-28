  1. Residential Customers
In a league of his own Pole vault ace Duplantis improves world record to 6.27 meters

SDA

1.3.2025 - 00:25

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis clears 6.27 meters. (archive picture)
Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis clears 6.27 meters. (archive picture)
Keystone

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has been jumping in a league of his own for years. At an indoor meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France, he improved his world record once again.

Keystone-SDA

01.03.2025, 00:25

01.03.2025, 07:23

The 25-year-old cleared 6.27 meters in Clermont-Ferrand. The two-time Olympic champion was able to celebrate his eleventh world record, as announced by the World Athletics Federation.

Duplantis had only recently failed to reach this height at the Istaf Indoor in Berlin. In France, he won his competition with a height of 6.02 meters and was then also successful in the encore over the world record mark.

