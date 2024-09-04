Pole vault star Armand Duplantis challenges hurdler Karsten Warholm in the sprint. imago

Before the athletics elite meet in the Letzigrund on Thursday for the traditional "Weltklasse Zürich", pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and hurdler Karsten Warholm will kick off the meeting with a spectacular race over 100 meters.

Jan Arnet

There will be an unusual duel in Zurich on Wednesday evening. Who is faster over 100 meters - a pole vaulter or a hurdler? The Olympic champions and world record holders Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm will compete against each other over 100 meters on the eve of the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

The outcome of the sprint in the Letzigrund seems completely open. Their best times are not far apart: 400-metre hurdler Warholm clocked a time of 10.49 seconds in 2017, while pole vaulter Duplantis ran the 100 meters in 10.57 just one year later.

The latter challenged the hurdler on social media, who ultimately agreed to the show competition between two superstars of the athletics scene. The spectacle starts at 21:30 in the Letzigrund. Before that, "Weltklasse Zürich" will traditionally be launched with the pole vault competition at Zurich main station.

