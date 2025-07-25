Troublemaker at the Tour de France Police brutally stop amateur cyclist on the finishing straight

A troublemaker causes a stir at the Tour de France with a bizarre appearance. He jumps over the barriers on his bike and approaches the finish line. The police intervene and rudely stop him.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man in racing gear was rudely pulled off his bike by police shortly before the finish of the 17th stage of the Tour de France.

The 31-year-old was arrested and brought before a magistrate.

Due to the outbreak of a contagious cattle disease, Friday's 19th stage will be shortened. Show more

Shortly before the finish of the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a dangerous incident occurred on Wednesday: a man dressed as a racing cyclist jumped over the barriers onto the finishing straight in Valence. Wearing a jersey of the French team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, he rode around 500 meters on the course and tried to cross the finish line.

However, spectators and security staff immediately noticed that it was not a real racer. Even before the top riders reached the finish line, a police officer rammed into the man, quickly bringing him back down to earth.

Pictures show how the troublemaker crossed the finish line before being spectacularly taken off his bike. The police arrested the speedster and quickly cleared the course to make way for the field of riders, who were not far away.

Police officer is injured and files charges

The man is a 31-year-old Frenchman who obviously wanted to gain notoriety on social media with his action. Videos can be seen online of the man being filmed as he climbed over the barrier. He said that he wanted to be the first to cross the finish line before the peloton.

🇫🇷 A man disrupted the Tour de France and is tackled by the police at the finish line in the 17th round.



The man is checked hard at 00:32. #TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/NGcGXzNx9T — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 24, 2025

The police officer who stopped the troublemaker with a body check slightly injured his shoulder when he intervened and filed charges. On Thursday, the "bicycle speedster" was brought before a magistrate following his arrest. He is accused of trespassing on a sports facility, resisting law enforcement and assaulting an officer. According to "Francebleu", he pleaded guilty.

There had already been an incident in the finish area in Toulouse on the eleventh stage. While the Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen and the Swiss Mauro Schmid were sprinting for victory, a spectator climbed over the barriers and ran alongside the riders. A steward intercepted the streaker, who was wearing a T-shirt with the words "Israel out of the Tour", before the finish line and forcefully pushed him against the barriers.

A useful idiot for jihad gets his ass kicked by a normal Frenchman as he tries to disrupt the Tour de France bike race. pic.twitter.com/EPvfRtIz3a — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) July 18, 2025

Outbreak of contagious cattle disease: 19th stage shortened

On Friday, the Tour de France continues with the difficult Alpine stage from Albertville to La Plagne. However, it will only have a total length of 95 kilometers instead of the originally planned 129.9 kilometers. This was announced by the organizers late Thursday evening.

This means that less than the original 4550 meters of altitude will now be covered. The start is due to take place in Albertville at 2.30 pm, one hour later than originally planned. The reason for this is the outbreak of a contagious cattle disease.

A herd of cattle located in the Col des Saisies area has been affected by the disease. The animals had to be culled, according to the press release. In view of the plight of the affected farmers and in order to ensure the smooth running of the race, it was decided, in consultation with the relevant authorities, to withdraw the ascent to the Col des Saisies from the program.