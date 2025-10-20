Noè Ponti secures his fourth podium finish in three days in Westmont. Keystone

Noè Ponti also swam onto the podium on the third day of the Swimming World Cup in Westmont. The 24-year-old from Ticino finished the short course event in Illinois in second place in the 50 m dolphin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Just like the day before in the 200 m dolphin and just like a week ago at the World Cup in Carmel in the 50 m dolphin, only Ilya Kharun was faster than Ponti. The 20-year-old Canadian finished eleven hundredths ahead of the Swiss world record holder, who improved by a tenth of a second compared to the previous week and swam a time of 21.80 seconds. Third place went to the American Finn Brooks.

Ponti therefore leaves Westmont with one victory and three second places. The third and final World Cup stop will be Toronto from Thursday to Saturday.