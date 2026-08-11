Noè Ponti suffered a major disappointment in his first European Championship final in Paris, finishing in 8th place. A mishap cost the swimmer from Ticino the medal he had been aiming for in the 50-meter butterfly.

After losing his goggles following the starting dive, Ponti had to compete for the rest of the race under difficult conditions. With a time of 22.91 seconds, he ultimately finished well behind his times in the semifinals (22.53) and the heats (22.69). This was only enough for 8th and last place.

Ponti had dreamed of winning his first gold medal in the 50-meter pool after taking silver in the 50- and 100-meter butterfly events at the Long-Course World Championships in Singapore a year ago.

The European Championship title was won by Russia's Yegor Kornev in 22.52, who edged out local favorite and world champion Maxime Grousset by two hundredths of a second. The bronze medal went to Grigori Pekarski of Belarus.