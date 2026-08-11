Noè Ponti suffered a major disappointment in his first European Championship final in Paris, finishing in 8th place. A mishap at the start cost the swimmer from Ticino the medal he had been aiming for in the 50-meter butterfly.

For once, it wasn't the final meters of the race that decided the outcome for Ponti, but the first ones. Right at the start, a mishap occurred that prevented him from achieving a better finish. As he dove in, his goggles slipped off his nose.

"I tried to make the best of it," Ponti said in an interview with RSI after the race. However, the challenging conditions prevented the 25-year-old from Ticino from reaching his full potential.

Instead of improving his Swiss record (22.51), Ponti finished in 22.91 seconds, well behind his times in the semifinals (22.53) and the preliminaries (22.69). This was only enough for 8th and last place. Ponti had been dreaming of his first gold medal in the 50-meter pool after winning silver in the 50-meter and 100-meter butterfly events at the Long-Course World Championships in Singapore a year ago.

The European Championship title was won by Yegor Kornev of Russia, who competed under a neutral flag, with a time of 22.52. He prevailed by two hundredths of a second over the host nation’s world champion, Maxime Grousset. The bronze medal went to Grigori Pekarski of Belarus, who also competed as a neutral athlete.