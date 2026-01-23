At the European Championships in Paris, Noè Ponti is channeling his frustration over the bitter disappointment in the 50-meter butterfly final. Over twice that distance, the swimmer from Ticino posted the clear best time in the preliminaries.

Wearing new goggles—after his old ones had slipped off his nose the night before as he dove in, costing him a medal in the final—Ponti put on an impressive performance in the 50-meter pool in Saint-Denis.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist in the 100-meter butterfly swam the fastest time of all the heats in 50.47 seconds—his fastest time of the year. “I wanted to swim fast to shake off this negativity,” Ponti said. He was three-tenths of a second or more faster than his competitors, whom he will face again on Wednesday evening (7:33 p.m.) in the battle for the eight spots in the final.

His biggest rivals also secured their spots in the semifinals with ease. Hungarian Kristof Milak, the Olympic champion in this event from Paris and the fastest European this year ahead of Ponti, swam the second-fastest time of 50.81, just ahead of France’s Maxime Grousset (51.03). Grousset had become world champion in 2025, ahead of Ponti.

Remaining Swiss Teams Defeated

The other Swiss swimmers—Robin Yeboah (46th), Enrico Sottile (52nd), and Marius Toscan (59th)—fell well short of qualifying for the semifinals in the 100-meter butterfly. Yeboah was 1.4 seconds short of making it into the top 16.

The Swiss women’s trio also failed to advance in the 200-meter freestyle heats. Vanna Djakovic (36th), Gaia Rasmussen (37th), and Manon Richard (38th) fell short of qualifying by nearly four seconds.

Angelina Patt also missed the semifinals by a wide margin in the 50-meter backstroke, finishing 28th. Gian-Luca Gartmann placed 37th in the 200-meter breaststroke.

The women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team, consisting of Patt, Rasmussen, Richard, and Julia Ullmann, finished eleventh with a time of 3:44.39, placing last in the heats.