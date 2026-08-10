Noè Ponti easily qualified for Tuesday night's final in the 50-meter butterfly at the European Championships in Paris.

Here's what it's all about Noe Ponti is competing in the 50-meter butterfly final at the European Swimming Championships in Paris.

The athlete from Ticino impressed in the final with the third-fastest time.

At the 2025 World Championships, he won the silver medal in this event. Summary created with

The swimmer from Ticino posted a time of 22.53, making him the fastest athlete in his semifinal. In the second semifinal, only Russia’s Egor Kornew (22.36) and France’s Maxime Grousset (22.49) swam faster than Ponti.

He had already shown in the preliminaries that he was ready for the European Championships. He swam the second-fastest time in the preliminaries—22.69 seconds—and set a personal best for the season. He has now surpassed that time once again.

For the 25-year-old, this is the second-fastest time he has ever recorded in the 50-meter butterfly in a long-course pool. Only in 2025 did he swim two hundredths of a second faster, with a time of 22.51 seconds, setting a Swiss record in the process.

The final in the event in which Ponti won silver at the 2025 World Championships in Singapore will take place on Tuesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m.