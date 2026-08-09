The European Championships and the World Championships are his next goals, but Noè Ponti already has his sights set on Los Angeles 2028. In an interview with blue Spor, the Ticino native talks about his journey to the Olympics, the new disciplines, and the atmosphere he can expect at SoFi Stadium.

Are you in a hurry? blue News has the summary for you Noè Ponti is already setting his sights on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and explains how he is charting his path toward his big goal.

The swimmer from Ticino is advocating for the introduction of 50-meter events in all swimming strokes at the Olympics: “It’s pure adrenaline and easier for the audience to follow.”

The Swiss champion also talks about what it will mean to play in front of about 40,000 spectators at SoFi Stadium: “That’s going to give us an incredible boost.” Summary created with

In a few days, Noè Ponti will compete at the European Championships in Paris, but the Ticino champion already has his sights set on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. In an exclusive interview with blue Sport, he talks about how he’s preparing for the long journey toward his next big goal.

At the Olympic Games in the U.S., 50-meter events in all swimming strokes—which are already part of the program at the World and European Championships—will also be introduced. According to Ponti, this change will help attract even more spectators to the sport of swimming.

"A 50-meter dash is pure adrenaline. It's a very fast and dynamic race that's easier to follow than distances like the 400, 800, or 1,500 meters," explains the 24-year-old.

The upcoming European and World Championships are also steps along a longer journey. Each competition serves to build experience in preparation for the most important event of his career: the 2028 Olympic Games. “The goal is to arrive in Los Angeles with as much experience as possible and to be prepared for any situation,” Ponti explains.

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