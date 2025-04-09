Bright prospects: Noè Ponti can look forward to an additional medal opportunity at the next Olympic Games Keystone

Swimmers will have six new medal opportunities at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This is good news for Noè Ponti.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the international federation World Aquatics announced, the IOC has added competitions over 50 m breaststroke, backstroke and dolphin for men and women to the program. Previously, the shortest distance was only held in the crawl technique.

This should please Noè Ponti in particular. The Ticino native is the current world and European champion and world record holder in the 50 m dolphin on the short course. Although he will be swimming in the large pool at the Olympics, Ponti is likely to be one of the hot medal contenders.

He won Olympic bronze in the 100 m in 2021 and narrowly missed out on the podium twice in Paris last year.

In swimming alone, 41 sets of medals will now be awarded. There will be a total of 351 medal decisions in Los Angeles, 22 more than in Paris.

