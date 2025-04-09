  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The Swiss medal beckons Ponti's parade discipline 50 m dolphin now Olympic

SDA

9.4.2025 - 20:38

Bright prospects: Noè Ponti can look forward to an additional medal opportunity at the next Olympic Games
Bright prospects: Noè Ponti can look forward to an additional medal opportunity at the next Olympic Games
Keystone

Swimmers will have six new medal opportunities at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This is good news for Noè Ponti.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2025, 20:38

09.04.2025, 21:54

As the international federation World Aquatics announced, the IOC has added competitions over 50 m breaststroke, backstroke and dolphin for men and women to the program. Previously, the shortest distance was only held in the crawl technique.

This should please Noè Ponti in particular. The Ticino native is the current world and European champion and world record holder in the 50 m dolphin on the short course. Although he will be swimming in the large pool at the Olympics, Ponti is likely to be one of the hot medal contenders.

He won Olympic bronze in the 100 m in 2021 and narrowly missed out on the podium twice in Paris last year.

In swimming alone, 41 sets of medals will now be awarded. There will be a total of 351 medal decisions in Los Angeles, 22 more than in Paris.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Ice Hockey World Championship. The Swiss women's team loses its opener against the Czech Republic

Ice Hockey World ChampionshipThe Swiss women's team loses its opener against the Czech Republic

Sport. Swiss handball players with one and a half legs at the World Championships

SportSwiss handball players with one and a half legs at the World Championships

Olympic Games. Fewer men, more women's teams at the Olympic football tournament

Olympic GamesFewer men, more women's teams at the Olympic football tournament