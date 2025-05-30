The Formula E season is entering the home straight. Oliver Rowland faces a landmark weekend in Shanghai. Porsche is not admitting defeat with seven laps to go.

Races ten and eleven of the Formula E season will take place in Shanghai on May 31 and June 1. You can follow the action live and exclusively on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 9:00 am.

What a dream season Oliver Rowland has had so far. He has finished on the podium seven times in the first nine races, four times even on the top step of the podium. The Briton had never won so many times in his entire Formula E career and had only won three times before this season.

At the moment, there is every indication that Rowland will celebrate his first world championship title. With seven rounds to go, he has a 77-point lead over reigning world champion Pascal Wehrlein and an 88-point lead over his Porsche team-mate Antonio Félix da Costa. Thanks to Rowland, Nissan still has a slight lead in the team standings - but Porsche is hot on their heels, just 15 points behind.

"Everything is still up for grabs"

Have the two Porsche drivers already given up on the drivers' championship? "We haven't checked anything off yet. I think there's still everything to play for in the drivers' championship and the team championship. That remains our goal," says Marius Meier-Diedrich, race engineer at Porsche, exclusively in an interview with blue Sport.

The current starting position is good for him, but the season has been somewhat mixed. Porsche has lacked a little bit of luck at times and has not always gotten the best out of the car. "Otherwise we would probably be closer to Rowland."

However, Meier-Diedrich also has to concede that the Brit has a very good run and has plenty of pace in every race. "At some point, his streak might break," adds the race engineer with a smile.

Perhaps as early as this weekend in China, on a track that is atypical for Formula E: "The track is very interesting because it is a classic race track. That's what makes Formula E races different."

"We should be going for a win, nothing less"

The race engineer expects strategic races, just like last year. There was a lot of slipstreaming in order to save energy, overtake at the right moment and avoid being overtaken again towards the end of the race.

The Attack Mode, which is "much more effective than last year", and the Pit Boost will have a big influence on the strategy. "It will be a difficult strategy that we have to drive out and then execute."

They impressively proved last season that the track suits Porsche. Pascal Wehrlein finished second in the first race, Antonio Félix da Costa won the following day. Expectations are therefore high for the German team to achieve top results again this year.

"We have a good and efficient car, so we have all the tools we need. We should be aiming for a win, nothing less," concludes Marius Meier-Diedrich.

