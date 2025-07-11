On July 12 and 13, two of the last four races of the Formula E season will take place in Berlin and blue Sport will be there live! Here you can get all the exclusive updates and commentary from the track.
You can follow the races on July 12 and 13 in Berlin exclusively live on free TV on blue Zoom from 4 p.m. onwards.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Day 1 draws to a close
That's it for the first day of the Formula E weekend in Berlin. What will certainly be remembered is the accident between the two Porsche drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Félix da Costa.
This crash will continue to be a talking point over the next few days - especially internally. A collision between the two cars at Porsche's home race is unlikely to go down well with those responsible. Tomorrow, Saturday, will show whether the two have learned from this.
The day starts tomorrow at 9.00 am with the 2nd free practice session, before qualifying takes place at 11.20 am. The first race starts at 4.00 pm (on free TV on blue Zoom). blue Sport will accompany you here in the ticker throughout the weekend!
-
Porsches collide - end of the 1st practice session
Five minutes before the end of the first free practice session, the red flag suddenly flies. Porsche driver Antonio Félix da Costa is standing next to the track with a broken front wing. But what happened?
Da Costa is on a fast lap and overtakes his team-mate Pascal Wehrlein in a left-hand bend. The German then starts his fast lap on the start-finish straight and drives into the rear of the Portuguese driver. Both cars are damaged. There will certainly be a lot to sort out internally.
This accident also marks the end of the session. Wehrlein is the fastest despite the accident. Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara finishes the session in second place. Nico Müller and Sébastien Buemi are outside the top 10.
-
The 1st free practice session is underway
The first free practice session here in Berlin began punctually at 16:00. For 40 minutes, the drivers have the opportunity to test the car and learn the track.
-
Thunderstorm leads to evacuation
When a thunderstorm rolled in over Berlin on Thursday during Media Day, the paddock moved quickly towards the Media Center. Because the blue Sport reporter has finished his interviews, he follows the crowd. What he doesn't know is that he is part of an evacuation. Because the Formula E paddock has no lightning conductors, it is too dangerous to be near the electric cars during a thunderstorm.
After 30 minutes, the spook is over and it's back to normal. However, the weather is likely to play a role over the weekend, as rain is also forecast for the next few days.
-
-
How the Swiss are doing
A lot can also be expected from the Swiss drivers Edoardo Mortara, Sébastien Buemi and Nico Müller this weekend. At the last race in Indonesia, the three of them finished 2nd to 4th.
Müller was celebrated on the podium in Jakarta, but because the penalty against Buemi for an incident with Mortara was subsequently withdrawn, the driver from Bern dropped back to fourth place. It would have been his first podium finish in four years.
The three Swiss drivers and their teams have no say in the decisions in the drivers' and teams' standings.
-
This is the starting position
The German capital could decide the drivers' world championship title. There are still 112 points up for grabs in the remaining four races of the season, with Oliver Rowland already 69 points ahead of his closest rival and reigning world champion Pascal Wehrlein. Behind the Porsche driver is his team-mate Antonio Félix da Costa. The Portuguese driver is 74 points behind Briton Rowland.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to Formula E in Berlin! blue Sport is on site and will be bringing you exclusive updates and commentary directly from the track throughout the weekend.
Today, Friday, the drivers have the track walk and the first free practice session on the agenda before things get serious on Saturday and Sunday with the two qualifying sessions and races.
You can watch the races on July 12 and 13 exclusively live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 4.00 pm.