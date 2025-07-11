That's it for the first day of the Formula E weekend in Berlin. What will certainly be remembered is the accident between the two Porsche drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Félix da Costa.

This crash will continue to be a talking point over the next few days - especially internally. A collision between the two cars at Porsche's home race is unlikely to go down well with those responsible. Tomorrow, Saturday, will show whether the two have learned from this.

The day starts tomorrow at 9.00 am with the 2nd free practice session, before qualifying takes place at 11.20 am. The first race starts at 4.00 pm (on free TV on blue Zoom). blue Sport will accompany you here in the ticker throughout the weekend!