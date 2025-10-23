  1. Residential Customers
Manipulation scandal shakes NBA Portland coach Billups and Miami pro Rozier arrested

dpa

23.10.2025 - 17:25

Chauncey Billups, the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, has been arrested.
Keystone

FBI investigators arrest NBA coach Chauncey Billups and Miami pro Terry Rozier. The charges relate to illegal gambling and sports betting.

DPA

23.10.2025, 17:25

23.10.2025, 17:34

The coach of the NBA club Portland Trail Blazers, Chauncey Billups, has been arrested as part of a large-scale FBI investigation into illegal sports betting and gambling. According to the US Federal Police in New York, professional basketball player Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat is also among those arrested. More than 30 people are being investigated.

The 49-year-old Billups is in his fifth year coaching Portland and was very successful as a player. He became NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and is also a member of the Hall of Fame. According to the authorities, the investigation against him is about illegal poker with the involvement of the mafia.

Rozier with Heat team against Orlando on Wednesday night

The Heat lost their opening game of the new North American league season on Wednesday night at the Orlando Magic, with Rozier not playing.

Terry Rozier is not being investigated for the first time.
Keystone

Rozier had already been investigated by the league in March 2023 due to conspicuous betting by other people involving the number of points, rebounds and assists he was expected to score in a game. Rozier had left the game in question early, citing an injury as the reason. He was not charged with any wrongdoing at the time.

