The German cross-country skier Victoria Carl is taking a drug containing a banned substance. The association, the German Armed Forces and the athlete are hoping for an acquittal.

Olympic team sprint champion Victoria Carl has tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in an out-of-competition doping test. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has already opened proceedings, the German Ski Association announced. If Carl is banned, this would effectively mean a ban from the 2026 Winter Olympics and therefore a possible end to her career.

According to all parties involved, the 29-year-old cross-country skier took the drug unknowingly and is hoping for a differentiated case-by-case examination. "I was ill, had severe coughing fits and took the drug on doctor's orders. I disclosed everything - I was not aware that it contained a banned substance. I very much hope that the circumstances will be understood and assessed fairly," Carl was quoted as saying in a DSV press release.

Association sees fault with the doctor

According to the association, the sports soldier was administered the drug Spasmo Mucosolvan to treat acute spastic bronchitis by a military doctor on March 26 after her last race at the Winter Military World Games in Andermatt. The doctor had failed to "draw attention to the doping-relevant ingredient or to submit an emergency application for a medical exemption", according to the DSV.

"The doctor's prescription was medically comprehensible, but organizationally flawed," said the chief medical officer of the military competitions. "The athlete is not to blame in any way. She acted in reliance on the specialist and competent medical care within an official military competition environment."

DSV, Bundeswehr and athlete hope for acquittal

The DSV expressly regrets the situation that has arisen and hopes "that our statement to NADA will help to resolve this difficult situation for the athlete." Due to the special circumstances of the case, the DSV and the Bundeswehr are hoping for a complete acquittal of the athlete, who they consider to be innocent.

Carl has been one of the best cross-country skiers in the world for several years. In addition to Olympic gold in the team sprint, she also won silver with the relay team in Beijing in 2022, with which she also won a medal at the 2023 World Championships (silver) and 2025 World Championships (bronze).