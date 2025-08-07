  1. Residential Customers
ATP tournament in Toronto Premiere for Shelton - Zverev out after match point

SDA

7.8.2025 - 07:30

A beaming Ben Shelton, who is in the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.
A beaming Ben Shelton, who is in the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.
Picture: Keystone

The American Ben Shelton (ATP 7) reaches his first Masters 1000 final in Toronto. The 22-year-old defeated his compatriot Taylor Fritz (ATP 4) 6:4, 6:3 in the semi-final.

Keystone-SDA

07.08.2025, 07:30

07.08.2025, 07:59

With a late break (to 5:4), Shelton decided the match in the first set. In the second, he was able to force his opponent to lose a service break early on to make it 3-2 and never let go of his lead. Last year's US Open finalist Fritz only had two break opportunities in the match, which lasted just 79 minutes, both of which he failed to capitalize on.

In his first final at the highest level below the Grand Slam tournaments, Shelton will now face the Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat the top seed Alexander Zverev (ATP 3) 6:3, 4:6, 7:6 (7:4) after fending off match point. The world number 16 has never reached the final of a Masters 1000 tournament since his 2018 victory in Paris-Bercy.

