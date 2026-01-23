On Sunday evening, just before the finish line of the 9th stage of the Tour de France, an accident involving a press support vehicle occurred. Eight people were injured.

While Mathieu van der Poel sprinted to victory in Ussel, further back in the race, a crash involving a support vehicle left eight people injured.

Upon arriving in Ussel, one of the vehicles carrying journalists from the French sports newspaper “L'Équipe” crashed into the barriers lining the course less than 500 meters from the finish line, as the newspaper itself reported. Eight people who were behind the barriers were injured in the accident. Two of them were taken to the hospital. The district attorney’s office launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

The local station Ici Limousin, whose director witnessed the accident firsthand, reported that the driver of the press vehicle had apparently suffered a fainting spell. Temperatures in the region reached up to 40 degrees on Sunday, so the Tour stage was shortened—a first in the race’s long history.