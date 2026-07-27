With his fifth victory at the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar has joined the ranks of the record-holding winners. The international press is full of praise for the Slovenian cycling star.

Tadej Pogacar celebrates his fifth overall victory at the Tour.

Cycling star Tadej Pogacar has triumphed once again at the Tour de France. In Paris, after the final stage, the Slovenian joined the exclusive club of five-time winners alongside Belgian icon Eddy Merckx, the two Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault, and Spaniard Miguel Indurain.

France

“L'Equipe”: “Monumental. Mathieu van der Poel wins a final stage worthy of a Monument. Tadej Pogacar ties the record of five Tour de France victories.”

“Le Parisien”: “He has ascended to the pantheon of cycling. Tadej Pogacar—a fifth star catapults him into the galaxy of Tour de France giants.”

"Le Figaro": "Untouchable, relentless, unyielding: Tadej Pogacar enters the annals of Tour de France history with his fifth victory."

Slovenia

“Delo”: “Pogacar’s yellow jersey is unassailable. The Slovenian champion celebrated his historic fifth—and most convincing—victory on the Champs-Élysées.”

“Radiotelevizija Slovenija”: “We’ve long since run out of superlatives—or rather, it’s hard to compose yet another fitting ode to the world’s best cyclist.”

Italy

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Pogacar Crowned King for the Fifth Time. Tadej Pogacar has cemented his status as a legend. He has secured his fifth Tour de France title. With this victory, he joins the ranks of cycling’s all-time greats—alongside legends such as Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain.”

“Tuttosport”: “Pogacar V – Paris crowns the Emperor. Pogacar becomes a legend and wins his fifth Tour de France.”

“Corriere dello Sport: “Pogacar Becomes a Legend: Fifth Tour de France Victory, but van der Poel Wins the Final Stage.”

“Corriere della Sera”: “What until two years ago was merely the (admittedly somewhat monotonous) Paris victory lap of the Tour de France turned out to be the most spectacular stage of the 2026 Grande Boucle this Sunday—the final one. This is thanks to two outstanding riders: five-time winner Tadej Pogacar and the brilliant Mathieu van der Poel.”

Spain

“AS”: “Pogacar is a legend (...) Pogacar isn’t satisfied with just a simple victory; he wants to win it in style and make history. On Sunday, he wrote another glorious chapter with his fifth Tour de France victory, securing his place among the legendary champions.”

“Marca”: “At 27, he joins the ranks of Anquetil, Merckx, Hinault, and Indurain—five Tour victories that, until now, seemed like a threshold reserved only for the absolute legends. But Pogacar has reached this milestone not as if he’d completed a stage, but rather like someone who’s just warmed up.”

United Kingdom

“The Guardian”: “The tireless Tadej Pogacar wins his fifth Tour de France and ties the record. (...) But his unstoppable success should not be viewed without reservations. It would be naive to celebrate a five-time Tour winner without understanding the context. Pogacar is undoubtedly a phenomenon, but his entourage is burdened by the legacy of less pleasant times.”

Belgium

“Het laatste Nieuws”: “A Tour full of milestones and records. Whether he was sick or not remained a mystery until his arrival in Paris. One thing is certain, however: With his fifth overall victory in the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar (27) has tied the record—after a Tour in which he was vastly superior to the competition for three weeks and broke one record after another.”

Netherlands

“Telegraaf”: “A masterful Tadej Pogacar seemed vulnerable after the defeat in the team time trial and the team’s illness during the Tour, but he dominated from Barcelona to Paris. With his fifth overall victory at the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar has ensured that there is now a “Gang of Five” when it comes to this rare achievement.”

Switzerland

“Blick”: “The 2026 Tour de France ends with Tadej Pogacar’s fifth overall victory and a memorable final stage on the Champs-Élysées, which Mathieu van der Poel wins by the narrowest of margins.”

“Tagesanzeiger”: “Insatiable, invincible—Pogacar. With his fifth overall victory, the 27-year-old ties Eddy Merckx’s record. Tadej Pogacar is shattering records and drawing admiration—yet he’s facing more and more boos.”

"Neue Zürcher Zeitung": "Tadej Pogacar Becomes Record-Breaking Winner of the Tour de France—He Has Evolved from a Golden Boy to a Leader."