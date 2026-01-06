Wins the Four Hills Tournament 2026: Domen Prevc Keystone

Domen Prevc wins the Four Hills Tournament in superior style. At the final in Bischofshofen, the Slovenian comes second behind the day's winner Daniel Tschofenig from Austria.

So the wafer-thin defeat in Innsbruck did not spoil Prevc's Grand Slam after all.

Domen Prevc is the third Slovenian to win the Four Hills Tournament after Primoz Peterka in 1997 and ten years after his older brother Peter Prevc. The Swiss eagles don't really get flying at the end of the tour. Sandro Hauswirth finishes 22nd, Killian Peier 29th.