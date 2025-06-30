Will the death of the favorites continue in the 2nd round?

The first round of Wimbledon has provided several surprises. In the men's tournament, 13 seeded players (top 32) have already been knocked out. Among them are illustrious names such as Alexander Zverev (world number 3), Lorenzo Musetti (7), Daniil Medvedev (9) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (24).

The early out hit the German Zverev particularly hard. "I have to get back the joy that I lost. I don't think tennis is my problem at the moment, it's a life thing. I've never felt so empty. I'm just missing the joy in everything I do," he revealed in the media conference after his match against Arthur Rinderknech.

However, it wasn't just the men's draw that died out in the first round, but also the women's draw. With Coco Guaff and Jessica Pegula, the world numbers 2 and 3 have already been knocked out of the tournament. Gauff triumphed at the French Open just a few weeks ago.

A total of ten seeded women's players are already out. Sabalenka and Co. should be warned in the 2nd round: Anyone can lose to anyone in London this year.