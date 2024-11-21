After an unsuccessful start to the season, Marco Odermatt wants to celebrate his first successes in North America in December. Keystone

Preparations for the first speed races of the World Cup season in Beaver Creek (December 6 to 8) have been anything but ideal for Marco Odermatt and his Swiss teammates.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt, Justin Murisier, Gino Caviezel and Thomas Tumler experienced delays on their journey to Beaver Creek due to a missed connecting flight in Frankfurt.

The four athletes had to spend an unplanned overnight stay in Frankfurt before they could continue their overseas trip, which significantly extended their journey. Show more

In addition to the first downhill and super-G races, the second giant slalom of the season is also on the program in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December. In order to be optimally prepared, a Swiss quartet consisting of Marco Odermatt, Justin Murisier, Gino Caviezel and Thomas Tumler traveled overseas early. But the journey turned out to be an unexpected challenge, as "sport.ch" reports.

According to the report, problems at Frankfurt Airport meant that the connecting flight to Denver was missed. The departure from Zurich had already been significantly delayed, meaning that the onward journey in Frankfurt failed. For the four athletes, this meant an additional overnight stay in Frankfurt before they could continue their journey the next day. This meant that the journey to Colorado took considerably longer than planned.

Despite this unfortunate delay, the team hopes that this will be the only stumbling block on their North American trip. The first downhill of the season is scheduled for 6 December in Beaver Creek, followed the next day by a super-G on the "Birds of Prey", before the weekend concludes with a giant slalom on 8 December.

More from the department