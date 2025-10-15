Cross-country skier Flora Dolci has been seriously injured in a paragliding accident on her birthday. Keystone

French cross-country skiing hopeful Flora Dolci breaks a lumbar vertebra in a paragliding accident. According to the circumstances, she is doing well, but she will miss the Olympic Games.

Patrick Lämmle

A few weeks ago, Dolci posted photos on Instagram showing her paragliding with a big smile on her face. But on her 26th birthday of all days, the French professional cross-country skier has an accident while practising her hobby and breaks a lumbar vertebra.

instagram.com/flora_dolci

Dolci has since undergone surgery and, given the circumstances, the news is good. According to "L'Équipe", French team doctor Thibault Barbe reports that the Frenchwoman should not suffer any permanent damage.

However, the Olympic Games in Turin in February will come too soon for her: "She's fine, she can walk. But we estimate that it will take six months for her to get back to 100 percent of her ability," said Barbe. Dolci was the best French woman in the World Cup last season in 27th place overall. At the World Championships in Trondheim, she finished 9th in the 50 km freestyle.

