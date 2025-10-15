  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Olympic dream shattered Professional cross-country skier seriously injured in paragliding accident

Patrick Lämmle

15.10.2025

Cross-country skier Flora Dolci has been seriously injured in a paragliding accident on her birthday.
Cross-country skier Flora Dolci has been seriously injured in a paragliding accident on her birthday.
Keystone

French cross-country skiing hopeful Flora Dolci breaks a lumbar vertebra in a paragliding accident. According to the circumstances, she is doing well, but she will miss the Olympic Games.

15.10.2025, 10:28

15.10.2025, 10:32

A few weeks ago, Dolci posted photos on Instagram showing her paragliding with a big smile on her face. But on her 26th birthday of all days, the French professional cross-country skier has an accident while practising her hobby and breaks a lumbar vertebra.

instagram.com/flora_dolci

Dolci has since undergone surgery and, given the circumstances, the news is good. According to "L'Équipe", French team doctor Thibault Barbe reports that the Frenchwoman should not suffer any permanent damage.

However, the Olympic Games in Turin in February will come too soon for her: "She's fine, she can walk. But we estimate that it will take six months for her to get back to 100 percent of her ability," said Barbe. Dolci was the best French woman in the World Cup last season in 27th place overall. At the World Championships in Trondheim, she finished 9th in the 50 km freestyle.

You might also be interested in

Sports news

Battle of attrition in Ningbo. Bencic wins after more than three and a half hours and advances to the quarterfinals

Battle of attrition in NingboBencic wins after more than three and a half hours and advances to the quarterfinals

NHL. Josi scores for the first time in 266 days - Schmid remains scoreless

NHLJosi scores for the first time in 266 days - Schmid remains scoreless

Handball. Kadetten and Kriens-Lucerne get off to a good start in the European Cup

HandballKadetten and Kriens-Lucerne get off to a good start in the European Cup

Champions Hockey League. The ZSC Lions are threatened with the out

Champions Hockey LeagueThe ZSC Lions are threatened with the out

Swiss Indoors. Wildcard for Shanghai winner Vacherot in Basel

Swiss IndoorsWildcard for Shanghai winner Vacherot in Basel