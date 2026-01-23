As expected, Swiss professional cyclist Mauro Schmid will be switching teams at the end of the year. The 25-year-old from Zurich has signed with the Swiss team Q36.5 for the next three seasons.

Schmid is currently in his third season with the Australian team Jayco-AlUla. At the Tour de France, he recently secured Switzerland’s first stage victory in six years. In the days that followed, he confirmed his strong form with two second-place finishes. He celebrated his first of what are now 14 professional victories in 2021 by winning the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia.

At Q36.5, Schmid will join forces with, among others, Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock and fellow Swiss rider Fabio Christen. With Schmid’s arrival, the team—founded in 2023 and licensed in Switzerland—is underscoring its ambition to move up to the World Tour in the medium term.