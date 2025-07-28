💍 She said yes! Congrats!🥰



💍 Elle a dit oui ! Félicitations ! 🥰#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/OAa4aCJwQg — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 27, 2025

US professional cyclist Quinn Simmons has prepared a very special surprise for his girlfriend at the finish line of this year's Tour de France in Paris.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you US professional cyclist Quinn Simmons asked his girlfriend Sydney the question of all questions after the final stage of this year's Tour de France.

On the Champs-Élysées with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, Sydney accepted the marriage proposal.

The final stage was won by Belgian Wout van Aert. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar took the overall victory for the fourth time. Show more

Professional cyclist Quinn Simmons from Team Lidl-Trek will not soon forget July 27, 2025. And not just because he finished the Tour de France for the second time in his career.

After crossing the finish line of the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Élysées, the US American pulls his girlfriend Sydney out onto the road. As she poses for the assembled photographers, Simmons gets down on one knee.

With the Arc de Triomphe in the background, the man with the wild blonde mane asks his girlfriend to marry him. The overjoyed Sydney accepts the proposal in front of this romantic backdrop.

"What an end to the Tour!" 💍



Dream come true for Quinn Simmons and Sydney Berry. #TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/lUfm0CHPLB — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 27, 2025

"Even in the morning I wanted the day to be over," a beaming Quinn Simmons told "NBC Sports" after his girlfriend's "yes". The proposal had been planned: "Who can pop the question here on this street. She's always been by my side during training camps - it's nice to share this moment with her."

"I had no idea," says the emotional Sydney. "His mom told me he was a little weird today. I thought he was just excited about the race. Apparently there was more to it than that."

He had to fight hard for the marriage proposal

The US champion, who was increasingly dubbed "Captain America" during the tour due to his jersey, had to fight hard for this special moment.

Over the course of three weeks, Simmons rode 3,339 kilometers across France to the finish line in the City of Love together with 183 other cyclists. A total of 52,500 meters of elevation gain were on the agenda - all of which the US-American took under his wheels to propose to his beloved.

Incidentally, the last stage was won by Belgian Wout van Aert. The overall victory went to the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar for the fourth time. However, Quinn Simmons stole the show in Paris.

