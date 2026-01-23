Norwegian professional cyclist Anders Halland Johannessen used the media coverage of cycling star Tadej Pogacar’s hotel to voice his own criticism of an accommodation during the Tour de France. Despite the sweltering heat, there was no air conditioning at the Slovenian superstar’s hotel.

Johannessen, 26, wrote on the platform X: “Could be worse—this is ours,” and panned his cell phone camera to the corner of the room. The video shows cobwebs and dirt. At the end of the clip, the professional can be seen with a look of disgust on his face. It is not known where in the Massif Central the hotel is located.

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Without further ado, the teammates of Torstein Traeen—who briefly wore the yellow jersey during the Tour but has since been forced to withdraw due to injury—got creative. Another video on Instagram showed them setting up their beds on the hotel balcony and spending the night outdoors. Johannessen commented: “The inside of the hotel: questionable.” He said it was very nice outside. After the night, he wrote: “I’d recommend a 7/7 sleep.”

Tour organizers are responsible for hotel reservations

The hotels for the teams are selected by the Tour organizer, ASO. Pogacar recently spent a night in an old hotel that didn't have air conditioning. However, the problem was solved by portable air conditioners they brought along and special cooling mattress pads for the professional cyclists.

A heat wave is sweeping through central France. Temperatures in the Massif Central are reaching nearly 40 degrees in some areas. On Sunday, during the 113th Tour de France, a stage was shortened due to the heat for the first time in the race’s history.