A curious scene occurred in the Russian ice hockey league KHL. Suddenly, a cell phone skittered across the ice - it had fallen out of Nikita Dynyak's pants. After the game, he explains how it could have happened.

In the KHL, AK Bars Kazan and Avangard Omsk face off on Epiphany. There is a curious reason why this game is making it into the German-language media at all. Kazan player Nikita Dynyak actually loses his cell phone on the ice during the game. Videos clearly show Dynyak accelerating as his smartphone suddenly falls out of his pants and skids across the ice.

But how did it even get that far? Was the left winger on the bench on his cell phone to text his girlfriend, play Candy Crush or make an Insta post? Of course not. In an interview after the game, Dynyak explains how the curious scene came about. In the dressing room, Dynyak shows where he stows his cell phone - stupidly in the same place as his arm guards.

He had turned around and the cell phone had apparently fallen into his field hockey shorts, which he had already put on. He didn't even feel it, says Dynyak, who then makes a strange comparison: "It's like putting a cigarette behind your ear, you forget that it's there over time."

During his mission, he didn't even realize that the cell phone had fallen out: "To be honest, it's a very funny situation. Maybe embarrassing too," Dynyak continues. It will probably become a new meme. However, he does not believe or hope that he will be punished for the incident. After all, it was an accident. It was not his intention to turn the league into a "clown show".

