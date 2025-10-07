During the PGA tournament Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley's ball lands on the bank of a pond where an alligator is lurking and putting pressure on the golfer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vince Whaley played a shot at the Sanderson Farms Championship even though an alligator was only a few meters away.

The golfer kept his cool, relied on his caddie, hit the green and made par.

Whaley finished the day in a tie for third place with a 67 and humorously talked about his "escape plan" just in case. Show more

On Sunday at the PGA tournament Sanderson Farms Championship, there was a dicey moment for the US-American Vince Whaley. On the par-5 11th hole, his second shot landed on the bank of a pond. Instead of hitting a shot, he decided to stand in the water and play the ball - under the watchful eye of an alligator.

Whaley explained that the reptile was flowing about 20 feet away, its head completely out of the water, watching his every move intently. Despite the threatening situation, the golfer remained calm: "Luckily my back was to it, so I could concentrate on the shot for a moment," said Whaley, emphasizing the trust he placed in his caddie, who was monitoring the reptile's movements.

The shot was successfully executed, Whaley's ball landed on the green and he even made par. He finished the day with a 67 and a shared third place. "The plan was simple: if the alligator had moved, I would have gotten out of the water as quickly as possible," the golfer added with a grin.

A scene that will certainly be remembered by those present and which shows that concentration and a cool head are indispensable qualities, even in the face of the unwelcome spectator.

The 30-year-old finished the tournament in a tie for third place on 19 under par. His compatriot Steven Fisk won the competition with six strokes less.

