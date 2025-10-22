Henry Bernet put in a good performance in the 1st round of the Swiss Indoors despite losing Keystone

Henry Bernet's debut on the big stage at the Swiss Indoors was a success - despite his defeat on Monday evening against the world number 19. The Basel player shows what he can do, but also what is still missing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Patience. Henry Bernet uses the word often and rightly so. "I'm not such a patient person," admits the 18-year-old from the city of Basel in the run-up to his home tournament, where he was in the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time thanks to a wild card.

However, patience is something he has had to learn in a year that began perfectly with his triumph at the Australian Open for juniors, continued in a complicated manner with a fatigue fracture in his ribs, which he was unaware he had already played with in Melbourne, and is now coming to an end on a high.

Close and yet still far away

Bernet also needed patience in his match against Jakub Mensik, the world number 19 and winner of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami in April at the age of just 20. The Czech, who at 1.96 m is around four centimetres taller than Bernet, who is also tall, is an excellent server and only gave the Swiss player two chances to break.

However, the Basel player put in an impressive performance and was hardly inferior to the Czech, who is also still young but already much more experienced at this level. After winning a set in each tie-break, Bernet had to surrender his service for the first and only time right at the start of the third round. It was the decider in a thriller lasting over two and a half hours.

Bernet did not show much patience afterwards either. Barely a quarter of an hour after the end of the match, he is already sitting opposite the media and analyzing the situation with astonishing clarity and foresight. Of course he is disappointed about the defeat, he admits. But he also speaks of a very nice experience.

Bernet is impressed by his opponent's consistency. "I had to play at my highest level to be able to keep up with him, and I have the feeling that this is simply standard for him." It also shows him that he still has "an extremely long way to go". The Swiss admits that he was also physically at the limit in the third set.

Australian Open won with a rib fracture

Bernet has had to learn patience the hard way this year. After waking up in pain at the Australian Open, he was able to suppress it with painkillers and adrenaline and successfully finish the tournament without too many problems. Back in Switzerland, he was surprised when the MRI revealed the stress fracture.

As the pain was not too severe, Bernet made the mistake of starting training again too early. After all, he wanted to use the flow from Australia. "Maybe I was just too impatient," says the young Basel native, who grew up at the same club as Roger Federer (TC Old Boys) and, like him, plays a (now rare) one-handed backhand, self-critically.

He claims to have learned patience, as he assures us. In the summer, he decided to forgo the junior Grand Slams in Paris and Wimbledon to give his body enough time to heal. He then won two smaller futures tournaments on clay in Switzerland in August and September. "Of course I would have hoped to be playing Challenger tournaments by then," he admits.

After Basel, he would now like to play Challenger tournaments in Bergamo and Lyon as well as possibly in Egypt and maybe Greece. After that, he plans to work hard on his physical fitness in December. Bernet still sees particular room for improvement, "but I still have a lot to learn in all areas".

Much praise from Wawrinka and Shelton

The injury-plagued, somewhat older young Swiss hopefuls such as Dominic Stricker, Leandro Riedi and Jérôme Kym also had to learn patience. Henry Bernet seems to have grasped the lesson early and in good time. "Of course I'd love to play tournaments like the one in Basel all the time," he says. He'll have to wait a little longer for that, but things can suddenly happen quickly. Established players such as Stan Wawrinka and world number 6 Ben Shelton, who have often trained with Bernet, are certain: "He's going to have a great career."

Henry Bernet will hopefully have no need for patience when it comes to his next goal. He wants to pass his driving test on Monday.