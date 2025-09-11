Lleyton Hewitt faces a ban. Imago

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has behaved inappropriately towards a doping control officer. An arbitration tribunal punishes him for it - but the ex-professional does not accept his punishment.

DPA dpa

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt intends to appeal against his ban as a result of an altercation with a doping control officer. He is "very disappointed" about the decision and the course of the process, said the former world number one. He did not want to comment more specifically on the case as he would be going through the appeal process with his lawyers.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) had previously announced that the 44-year-old Hewitt would be banned for two weeks as the Davis Cup captain of the Australian tennis team and would also have to pay a fine of 30,000 Australian dollars (just under 17,000 euros).

A push in self-defense?

Hewitt had shoved a 60-year-old doping control volunteer at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga last November after losing to Italy in the semi-finals. This was charged as "insulting behavior towards a doping control officer".

Hewitt denied the allegations and claimed self-defense. However, after viewing video footage and hearing witnesses, the arbitration tribunal concluded that his action "did not meet the requirements of self-defense".

However, the judge suspended the penalty for the time being and imposed it for the period from September 24 to October 7. This allows Hewitt to captain his team in Australia's qualifying round against Belgium on September 12 and 13 in Sydney.