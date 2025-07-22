In 2036, the Olympic rings are to shine in Qatar and thus for the first time in the Arab world. (symbolic image) Keystone

Qatar reaffirms its ambition to host the Summer Games in the capital Doha in eleven years' time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"We believe in the unifying power of sport, in its ability to build bridges between cultures, inspire young people and develop social potential," Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar National Olympic Committee, was quoted as saying by the state news agency QNA. He confirmed the involvement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the selection process.

The bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games was "an expression of a national vision that sees sport as an engine for development and the promotion of peace", he added. Qatar had already positioned itself in a similar way as the controversial host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in parts of Europe.

The competition for 2036 is likely to be fierce. Former IOC boss Thomas Bach spoke of a double-digit number of applicants. India and Qatar in particular are considered favorites for the next award, while Indonesia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia also have Olympic plans. Egypt and South Africa could entice with the first Games on the African continent.

Qatar would be the first Olympic host in the Arab world. The emirate said it would "open a new chapter in Olympic history: an Arab host model that embodies diversity, openness and sustainable heritage".

The next Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles in 2028, with Brisbane, Australia, hosting in 2032.

