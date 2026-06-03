Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska continues to amaze at the French Open. After a 7:6, 6:3 victory against the number 22 seed Anna Kalinskaja, she is through to the semi-finals. The world number one, however, is out.

"To be honest, nobody knows me," Maja Chwalinska said with a laugh in the on-court interview after reaching the quarter-finals. That seemed to suit her just fine, but is now changing rapidly. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old left-hander from near Krakow put in another convincing performance.

Chawlinska made a brilliant start against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya, the former girlfriend of world number one Jannik Sinner, but then squandered a 5:1 lead. The Polish player did not let this put her off, winning the set in a tie-break and ultimately the match after just under two hours.

Chwalinska is only playing her third Grand Slam tournament in Paris and won a match at the first two. Now she has already won eight on the clay of the French metropolis, including qualifying - and only lost one set in the process.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Sabalenka surprisingly fails

Chwalinska will face another Russian in the semi-finals: Diana Schnaider defeated the world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus 3:6, 7:5, 6:0, causing another surprise on Court Philippe Chatrier. Sabalenka, who was leading 6:3 and 4:1 at one point, seemed completely unnerved, especially in the desolate final set, and frequently shouted out her frustration.