Rebeka Masarova has every reason to be happy (archive photo) Keystone

Rebeka Masarova, number 168 in the rankings, lands a coup at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The Swiss qualifier defeated the Croatian Donna Vekic (WTA 19) 6:1, 6:3 in the second round match.

Two days after her first victory in the main draw of a WTA tournament since last September, Rebeka Masarova's match against last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist went like clockwork. The athlete, who has been playing for Switzerland again since this year, prevailed 6:1, 6:3 in just 73 minutes.

The 25-year-old took six games in a row in the meantime, which gave her a 6:1, 2:0 lead. Donna Vekic came close again, but was also defeated by the Swiss' efficiency on break points. She made the most of six out of nine chances, while the Croatian only converted two of her seven opportunities to break serve.

Rebeka Masarova's opponent in the 1/16 finals will once again be a player from the top 20, the American Danielle Collins.

