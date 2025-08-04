Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek had to talk after the 200 m race. Picture: Keystone

Noah Lyles wins the 200 m at the American Championships in Eugene in the US state of Oregon. At the finish line, the sprint star clashes with his long-time rival Kenny Bednarek.

On the last day of the trials, on which the American tickets for the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21 were awarded, Noah Lyles triumphed over the half track lap in the world's best time of the year of 19.63 seconds, just ahead of Kenny Bednarek (19.67). The three-time 200 m world champion only overtook his long-time rival in the final meters.

After crossing the finish line, there was a heated argument between the two. Lyles gave Bednarek a provocative look, whereupon the latter pushed the 100 m Olympic champion from Paris in the back. The two then engaged in a battle of words. "What he said doesn't matter. But what he did was unsportsmanlike crap, and I don't accept that," Bednarek explained his shove in an interview and made it clear: "These are small personal things, but we'll sort it out."

Noah Lyles vs. Kenny Bednarek didn’t disappoint in a tense 200m. 🍿



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/NEADV4AcKF — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2025

Richardson misses out on final after arrest

In the women's race, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden followed up her victory in the 100m with a double. The 24-year-old impressively showed that she will be the woman to beat in the sprint in Tokyo. She completed the 200 m in 21.84 seconds and won ahead of Anavia Battle (22.12) and Olympic champion Gabby Thomas (22.20).

Meanwhile, 100 m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson failed to reach the 200 m final. After a turbulent week in which she was arrested for an argument with her partner, sprinter Christian Coleman, she failed to make the semi-finals in fourth place (22.56). Nevertheless, Richardson will compete in Tokyo in the 100 m as the reigning world champion.

