Although the World Cup semi-final between Switzerland and Norway has long since been decided, tempers flare in the closing seconds - and the two coaches clash on the sidelines.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team clearly wins the World Championship semi-final against Norway 6:0 and reaches the final for the third time in a row.

Despite the clear scoreline, the Norwegians continue to make hard checks until the last second. This annoys national team coach Cadieux immensely.

At the final buzzer, Cadieux gets into an argument with his counterpart and gives the Norwegian bench the bird. Show more

The Swiss ice hockey team leaves no stone unturned in the World Championship semi-final and lives up to its role as favorites for the entire duration of the game. Damien Riat's goal in the 37th minute made it 4:0 and the game was already decided. Nevertheless, the underdogs from Norway did not give up and gave the hosts nothing until the final buzzer.

While the Swiss fans celebrate the victory in the final phase with the score at 6:0 and create a goosebump atmosphere, the atmosphere on the ice remains poisonous. Pius Suter and opponent Michael Brandsegg-Nygard had a lot to say to each other in the final minute, had to be separated and were both sent to the penalty bench.

Shortly afterwards, Tinus Koblar decides to make another hard check two seconds before the final buzzer. Nino Niederreiter and his line mates don't put up with this and give the Norwegian a piece of their mind.

Cadieux clashes with Norway's bench

But that's not all. Things also get heated on the boards at the end of the game. The Norwegians' behavior gets Jan Cadieux so worked up that the national team coach flips his opponent the bird and waves his arms around wildly. Norway coach Petter Thoresen retorts loudly.

In the mixed zone, Cadieux then declares: "You lose 0:6 and tomorrow we play the final. That's not respect. There's a lack of class when you play dirty in the last five minutes of a game like that."

Thoresen commented on the dispute to "20 Minuten": "He didn't enjoy the check in the last second. He got angry and pointed at the scoreboard. Then I told him and signaled that he should stop talking. That made him even angrier." But the Norway coach assured him: "Of course I'll shake his hand."

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