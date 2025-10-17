Belinda Bencic misses her chances against world number 8 Jasmine Paolini Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 14) is eliminated from the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China. She was defeated 7-5, 5-7, 3-6 by the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 8) after almost 3:20 hours.

In the end, Belinda Bencic was at the end of her tether. At 3:4 in the third set, she called a medical timeout. She had her right thigh massaged and felt her back - which surprised nobody.

On Wednesday, Bencic had defeated the Ukrainian qualifier Yulia Starodubtseva in 3:33 hours and in the longest women's singles match of the year on the WTA Tour (5:7, 6:4, 7:5). After just one day's rest, the second marathon came at the wrong time. After almost three hours and 20 minutes, Jasmine Paolini converted the first match point.

However, Belinda Bencic will rue her chances. She won the first set and led twice in the second round with a break (2:1 and 5:4). At 5:5 in the second set, she missed six more opportunities to break serve. Bencic was unable to capitalize on a total of 14 break points.

As a result, the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland missed out on a third semi-final qualification in her comeback season after having a baby. Bencic reached the semi-finals in Dubai in the spring (where she won the tournament) and in Wimbledon in July.

