Led Switzerland to the World Championship final like last year: Patrick Fischer. KEYSTONE

The Swiss national ice hockey team continues to impress at the World Hockey Championships. In the semi-final, the Nati crushed co-hosts Denmark 7:0. After their gala performance, the players now want gold.

Syl Battistuzzi

Goalie Leonardo Genoni, 'Man of the Match', says on SRF: "Another incredible game from the team, we score an early goal, but don't stand in the back afterwards - that's the right way to go. The next step has been taken, now we have one more to go."

"We play extremely well, defend cleanly at the back and trust each other, we don't give the opposition much time, at this level that's crucial, otherwise it can go quickly - we pull it off, whether we're one or two down - that makes me proud," said the Zurich native.

In the meantime, the goalkeeper has already collected 12 World Cup shutouts, four of them in this tournament. That's nice, but secondary: "You don't win a title with that." He was already in the final with Switzerland last year. "I'm extremely pleased, again against a strong opponent, now we have to take the final step," emphasizes the veteran.

Ken Jäger is also eager to win the World Cup title: "We have to win it this year," says the striker. The flow of the game was still slow at the beginning, but they did well afterwards.

Fischer is looking forward to the Americans

Nati coach Patrick Fischer: "We needed a few minutes at the beginning, the goal freed us up. I'm pleased with the way we defended well at the back - and then they fell in at the front," he concluded.

Fischer continued: "We're learning and growing throughout the tournament. It's good for us - also from an emotional point of view - that we didn't expend much energy today. Leo is a wall at the back and always focused. He's playing an incredible tournament. We have four lines up front that work and are dangerous. Now we're looking forward to the Americans."

"A lot has happened in the last twelve years (Fischer was assistant coach when we won silver at the 2013 World Championships, editor's note) - we've grown, our league is sensationally good, we have top players. We're certainly more rested than we were before, which certainly helps," explained Fischer.