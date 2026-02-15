In an intense game, the Swiss ice hockey team beat the Czech Republic 4:3 after extra time to put themselves in a good position for the quarter-finals. The votes.

Andreas Lunghi

After the game against Canada, Patrick Fischer's team had a lot to deal with. On the one hand, the 5-1 defeat and, on the other, the absence of Kevin Fiala, Denis Malgin and Andrea Glauser due to injury, all of whom were unable to play against the Czech Republic.

"We've pulled together," said the national team coach in an interview with SRF after the game. "Kevin encouraged us, sent us another message and will visit us in the village tomorrow."

Winning goal scorer Dean Kukan agrees with Fischer: "The game against Canada was a lesson for us. We learned a lot from it and today was our best game so far."

"We found our game"

The 32-year-old analyzed his magnificent goal in extra time, which secured Switzerland second place in Group A and a good starting position for the knockout phase, calmly: "I was still thinking about playing the pass. But it would have been on his backhand and the defender gave me a lot of space. A shot was more dangerous than the pass."

The fact that Switzerland missed out on victory in regulation time shortly before the end is not a downer for Fischer: "It was important for us to find our game. I'm incredibly proud of the team, how straightforward they played. (...) I'm happy that we've secured second place in the group."

Switzerland will continue their quarter-final qualifying campaign on Tuesday, February 17. Thanks to the win against the Czech Republic, the Swiss should face a feasible opponent.

You might also be interested in this