The Miami GP starts three hours earlier due to the threat of thunderstorms Keystone

The Formula 1 race in Miami has been brought forward due to the threat of thunderstorms. It will start at 19:00 Swiss time on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fourth Grand Prix of the year was originally scheduled to start at 22:00. However, as there was a possible threat of lightning strikes, the rule makers of motorsport's premier class decided to start the race in Florida earlier.

This is not least due to local regulations on thunderstorms and lightning. If lightning were to strike within a manageable radius of the race track, the event would have to be interrupted and those present would have to seek shelter. The organizers want to avoid this.

Last year, the threat of thunderstorms forced the regulatory authorities to issue a protocol more than two hours before the start of the race if the track had to be evacuated due to lightning strikes. In the end, however, the weather forecast did not materialize. Oscar Piastri in the McLaren then won the race. This time, Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes started from the front.