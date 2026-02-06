The decision has been made: On Tuesday, national team coach Patrick Fischer will announce who will lead the Swiss ice hockey team onto the ice as captain at the Olympic tournament. The choice is unsurprisingly Roman Josi. Nino Nierreiter, Nico Hischier, Andrea Glauser and Kevin Fiala are the assistant captains.

The 35-year-old Josi played his 1,000th game in the NHL regular season on January 22 and has been captain of the Nashville Predators since the 2017-18 season. In the Swiss national team, the Bernese defender will wear the C on his chest for the second time after the 2024 World Championships in Prague. He is also taking part in the Olympic Games for the second time since 2014.