The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 12.56 pm: Short track, mixed relay 🥇 Italy
- 13.09: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men 🥇 Kläbo
- 13:21: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women 🥇 Svahn
- 1.28 pm: Ski freestyle, slopestyle men 🥇 Ruud
- 1.30 pm: Biathlon, men's individual, 20 km 🥇 Botn
- 14.00: Alpine skiing, women's team combination 🥇 Austria
- 18.05: Curling, mixed final
- 18.41 hrs: Luge, single-seater women, run 4
- 20.05: Ski jumping, normal hill, mixed team, 2nd round
Fischer announces his captain's decision
The decision has been made: On Tuesday, national team coach Patrick Fischer will announce who will lead the Swiss ice hockey team onto the ice as captain at the Olympic tournament. The choice is unsurprisingly Roman Josi. Nino Nierreiter, Nico Hischier, Andrea Glauser and Kevin Fiala are the assistant captains.
The 35-year-old Josi played his 1,000th game in the NHL regular season on January 22 and has been captain of the Nashville Predators since the 2017-18 season. In the Swiss national team, the Bernese defender will wear the C on his chest for the second time after the 2024 World Championships in Prague. He is also taking part in the Olympic Games for the second time since 2014.
Here Jake Paul cries when his girlfriend wins Olympic gold
US-American Jake Paul, influencer and show-fighting boxer, is in a relationship with Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. The 29-year-old was in the stadium during her Olympic victory yesterday and cried with joy.
