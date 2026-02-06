  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

2026 Olympics in the ticker Ragettli again in bitter 4th place in slopestyle ++ Nati coach Fischer announces captain decision

Jan Arnet

10.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the team combination.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the team combination.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the team combination.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the team combination.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

10.02.2026, 06:30

10.02.2026, 17:28

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 12.56 pm: Short track, mixed relay 🥇 Italy
  • 13.09: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men 🥇 Kläbo
  • 13:21: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women 🥇 Svahn
  • 1.28 pm: Ski freestyle, slopestyle men 🥇 Ruud
  • 1.30 pm: Biathlon, men's individual, 20 km 🥇 Botn
  • 14.00: Alpine skiing, women's team combination 🥇 Austria
  • 18.05: Curling, mixed final
  • 18.41 hrs: Luge, single-seater women, run 4
  • 20.05: Ski jumping, normal hill, mixed team, 2nd round
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The medal winners from February 10

    The medal winners from February 10
    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Short track, mixed relay</strong><br>Gold: Italy<br>Silver: Canada<br>Bronze: Belgium

    Short track, mixed relay
    Gold: Italy
    Silver: Canada
    Bronze: Belgium

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men</strong><br>Gold: Johannes Kläbo (Nor)<br>Silver: Ben Ogden (USA)<br>Bronze: Oskar Vike (NOR)

    Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men
    Gold: Johannes Kläbo (Nor)
    Silver: Ben Ogden (USA)
    Bronze: Oskar Vike (NOR)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women</strong><br>Gold: Linn Svahn (SWE)<br>Silver: Jonna Sundling (SWE)<br>Bronze: Maja Dahlqvist (SWE)

    Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women
    Gold: Linn Svahn (SWE)
    Silver: Jonna Sundling (SWE)
    Bronze: Maja Dahlqvist (SWE)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Freestyle skiing, slopestyle men</strong><br>Gold: Birk Ruud (NOR)<br>Silver: Alex Hall (USA)<br>Bronze: Luca Harrington (NZL)

    Freestyle skiing, slopestyle men
    Gold: Birk Ruud (NOR)
    Silver: Alex Hall (USA)
    Bronze: Luca Harrington (NZL)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Alpine Skiing, Team Combined Women</strong><br>Gold: Austria (Katharina Huber and Arianne Rädler)<br>Silver: Germany (Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher)<br>Bronze: USA (Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan)

    Alpine Skiing, Team Combined Women
    Gold: Austria (Katharina Huber and Arianne Rädler)
    Silver: Germany (Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher)
    Bronze: USA (Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Biathlon, individual men, 20 km</strong><br>Gold: Johan-Olav Botn (NOR)<br>Silver: Eric Perrot (FRA)<br>Bronze: Sturla Holm Lägreid (NOR)

    Biathlon, individual men, 20 km
    Gold: Johan-Olav Botn (NOR)
    Silver: Eric Perrot (FRA)
    Bronze: Sturla Holm Lägreid (NOR)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10
    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Short track, mixed relay</strong><br>Gold: Italy<br>Silver: Canada<br>Bronze: Belgium

    Short track, mixed relay
    Gold: Italy
    Silver: Canada
    Bronze: Belgium

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men</strong><br>Gold: Johannes Kläbo (Nor)<br>Silver: Ben Ogden (USA)<br>Bronze: Oskar Vike (NOR)

    Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men
    Gold: Johannes Kläbo (Nor)
    Silver: Ben Ogden (USA)
    Bronze: Oskar Vike (NOR)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women</strong><br>Gold: Linn Svahn (SWE)<br>Silver: Jonna Sundling (SWE)<br>Bronze: Maja Dahlqvist (SWE)

    Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women
    Gold: Linn Svahn (SWE)
    Silver: Jonna Sundling (SWE)
    Bronze: Maja Dahlqvist (SWE)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Freestyle skiing, slopestyle men</strong><br>Gold: Birk Ruud (NOR)<br>Silver: Alex Hall (USA)<br>Bronze: Luca Harrington (NZL)

    Freestyle skiing, slopestyle men
    Gold: Birk Ruud (NOR)
    Silver: Alex Hall (USA)
    Bronze: Luca Harrington (NZL)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Alpine Skiing, Team Combined Women</strong><br>Gold: Austria (Katharina Huber and Arianne Rädler)<br>Silver: Germany (Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher)<br>Bronze: USA (Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan)

    Alpine Skiing, Team Combined Women
    Gold: Austria (Katharina Huber and Arianne Rädler)
    Silver: Germany (Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher)
    Bronze: USA (Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 10. <strong>Biathlon, individual men, 20 km</strong><br>Gold: Johan-Olav Botn (NOR)<br>Silver: Eric Perrot (FRA)<br>Bronze: Sturla Holm Lägreid (NOR)

    Biathlon, individual men, 20 km
    Gold: Johan-Olav Botn (NOR)
    Silver: Eric Perrot (FRA)
    Bronze: Sturla Holm Lägreid (NOR)

    Image: KEYSTONE

  • Fischer announces his captain's decision

    The decision has been made: On Tuesday, national team coach Patrick Fischer will announce who will lead the Swiss ice hockey team onto the ice as captain at the Olympic tournament. The choice is unsurprisingly Roman Josi. Nino Nierreiter, Nico Hischier, Andrea Glauser and Kevin Fiala are the assistant captains.

    The 35-year-old Josi played his 1,000th game in the NHL regular season on January 22 and has been captain of the Nashville Predators since the 2017-18 season. In the Swiss national team, the Bernese defender will wear the C on his chest for the second time after the 2024 World Championships in Prague. He is also taking part in the Olympic Games for the second time since 2014.

  • Here Jake Paul cries when his girlfriend wins Olympic gold

    US-American Jake Paul, influencer and show-fighting boxer, is in a relationship with Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. The 29-year-old was in the stadium during her Olympic victory yesterday and cried with joy.

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

Only 4th place again at the Olympics. Ragettli bursts into tears during SRF interview:

Only 4th place again at the OlympicsRagettli bursts into tears during SRF interview: "I wanted to make my father proud in heaven"

Biathlon. Swiss men not accurate for once

BiathlonSwiss men not accurate for once

Flexibility as greatest strength. National team director Weibel:

Flexibility as greatest strengthNational team director Weibel: "Anything can happen"

Surprise in team combined. Swiss women miss out on medal, Shiffrin fails - gold goes to Austria

Surprise in team combinedSwiss women miss out on medal, Shiffrin fails - gold goes to Austria

Freestyle skiing. 4th place again: Andri Ragettli remains without an Olympic medal

Freestyle skiing4th place again: Andri Ragettli remains without an Olympic medal