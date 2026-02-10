Andri Ragettli once again finishes in a bitter fourth place in slopestyle at the Olympics. The 27-year-old later bursts into tears in the SRF interview and explains that he wanted to make his late father proud.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Freestyle skier Andri Ragettli also has to settle for 4th place in slopestyle in Milano Cortina.

It is the second leather medal in a row for the 27-year-old after Beijing 2022.

In the SRF interview after the competition, Ragettli bursts into tears and explains that he would have loved to make his father in heaven proud. Show more

For the time being, Andri Ragettli will not be winning an Olympic medal in 2026. After the 27-year-old finished a bitter fourth in the slopestyle four years ago in Beijing, he suffered the same fate at this year's Winter Games. Once again, Ragettli only managed fourth place in the slopestyle and thus no medal.

The extent of the Flims native's disappointment was evident in the SRF interview after the competition. Ragettli says that although his performance was extremely good, fourth place was of course not what he had hoped for: "I'll be honest, it's extremely hard. I've put in so, so, so much work and today it didn't quite work out again. That hurts extremely," says Ragettli.

Making the Father in heaven proud

However, the freeskier also explains that he is a fighter and will continue to fight accordingly: "To the people I look up to, they never give up, they always keep going and that's what I do."

Then it gets even more emotional for Ragettli and the 27-year-old bursts into tears: "I came out here today and just wanted to make my father proud. Unfortunately it was only fourth place today. I think he's still proud of me in heaven and I'll keep fighting and definitely won't give up."

When asked about his emotions, Ragettli states that it is also okay to cry now and emphasizes once again that it is important to keep fighting now: "It's okay if I'm a little sad now."

In the Big Air next Tuesday, February 17, Ragettli has the chance to fulfill her medal dream after all.

