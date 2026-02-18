Reto von Arx, left, and Marcel Jenni, right, with their former manager Peter Dietrich, center, after their premature return from Salt Lake City. Picture: Keystone

Strange, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport tells anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

We've all been thirsty. And have we always been interested when some pompous boss or supervisor addressed us with grandiose words? Exactly ... And yet sometimes it's wiser to stick to the rules and not to break away.

At least on February 14, 2002, it would have been better if the two National Hockey League stars Reto von Arx and Marcel Jenni hadn't stayed glued to a counter in Salt Lake City until seven in the morning after a team meeting to reaffirm the team's Olympic goals. But they did - and they had to go home in no time.

I'll never forget how Werner Kohler, the association president at the time, was almost in tears on TV - he was so disappointed with the two players.

While Marcel Jenni soon apologized to national coach Ralph Krueger and the association, Von Arx remained stubborn. He showed no remorse - and never played for the national team again. Not even when Krueger begged him on his knees years later. The criticism from fans and the media, which rained down on Von Arx for a long time, left the Davos player cold anyway.

