Things are going well for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers and their Finnish defenseman Julius Honka Keystone

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers' high in the National League continues: The first runner-up to leaders Davos celebrates its sixth win in a row with a 6:4 victory in a crazy game in Biel on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Lakers fell behind 2:4 in the Seeland shortly before half-time despite leading twice, but turned the game around thanks to three goals in the final third. The St. Gallen team thus closed the gap on leaders Davos, who celebrated their 14th win in 15 games with a 3-0 win in Lugano on Thursday, to six points (41-35).

They are followed by Lausanne in third place with 30 points. The Vaud side ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 win in Bern. In the duel for fourth place, Fribourg-Gottéron clearly beat Genève-Servette 6-2 at home and moved past the Geneva team in the standings. The ZSC Lions missed out on this - they lost 3:2 on penalties in the direct duel between table neighbors Zug.

At the bottom of the table, Ajoie and Ambri-Piotta missed out on points. While the team from Jura missed out on their second win of the season with a 3-0 loss against Kloten, who have also stumbled of late, Ambri got off the winning track again with a 4-2 loss at home against the SCL Tigers after two recent victories.

Results and standings:

Results: Lugano - Davos 0:3 (0:1, 0:0, 0:2). Ajoie - Kloten 0:3 (0:0, 0:1, 0:2). Ambri-Piotta - SCL Tigers 2:4 (1:2, 1:2, 0:0). Bern - Lausanne 0:2 (0:1, 0:0, 0:1). Biel - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 4:6 (1:1, 3:2, 0:3). Fribourg-Gottéron - Genève-Servette 6:2 (2:0, 3:1, 1;1). ZSC Lions - Zug 2:3 (0:1, 1:1, 1:0, 0:0) n.P.

Ranking: 1. Davos 15/41. 2. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 15/35. 3. Lausanne 16/30. 4. Fribourg-Gottéron 15/27. 5. Genève-Servette 15/26. 6. Zug 15/25. 7. ZSC Lions 15/24. 8. SCL Tigers 15/20. 9. Kloten 16/20. 10. Biel 14/19. 11. Lugano 15/16. 12. Bern 14/14. 13. Ambri-Piotta 15/13. 14. Ajoie 15/5.