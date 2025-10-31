Perplexed faces: The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers have now been without a goal for 226 minutes Keystone

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers fail to score a goal for the third game in a row, SC Bern wins in extremis and the ZSC Lions start a new streak. These are the facts from Friday's games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The contract extension with exceptional forward Tyler Moy is the only success story for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers these days. In the 0:1 shootout loss to Fribourg-Gottéron, the St. Gallen team went scoreless for the third game in a row. Since taking a 2-1 lead in the first period against Lausanne, they have not scored a goal of their own. While three Fribourg players were successful, all shooters from the surprise team of the season so far failed to score against goalie Reto Berra.

Loeffel's big performance

Romain Loeffel had to take a long break at the start of the season after suffering a concussion, but now he scored his first two goals in the fourth game. The defenceman scored the supposedly reassuring 3:0 right at the start of the middle third. After Biel's big turnaround - thanks in part to 19-year-old Niklas Blessing's first brace - it was Loeffel again who tied the game at 5:5 with nine seconds left in overtime. The spectacle ended almost logically in a penalty shoot-out in which Loeffel scored his third goal of the evening and Emil Bemström and Victor Ejdsell secured victory. SCB goalie Sandro Zurkirchen could no longer be beaten.

Zurich is not worth the trip for the SCL Tigers

The SCL Tigers might as well have saved themselves the trip from Emmental to Zurich - they lost 4:2 for the ninth time in a row since October 2021. They have never won in the new arena in Altstetten. After a bad spell of weakness with six defeats in a row, the Lions are slowly getting back on track. With their third win in a row, they could start a new series of the better kind.

Ambri wins goal spectacle in Ajoie

Not much has gone according to plan for Ambri-Piotta so far this season, but at least they are in control of bottom-placed Ajoie - albeit only just. After the 3:2 win at home, they also prevailed in the Jura (5:4). Ajoie were 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 ahead, also thanks to two goals and two assists from former Ambri forward Julius Nättinen. But the Leventines had the last word. 24 seconds later, Manix Landry, the son of the interim coach, sealed Ajoie's 18th defeat in 21 games in overtime.

Telegrams:

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron 0:1 (0:0, 0:0, 0:0, 0:0) n.P.

4982 spectators. - SR Tscherrig/Borga, Bürgy/Bachelut - Penalty shootout: Dorthe 0:1, Wetter -; Bertschy -, Rask -; Kapla 0:2, Graf -; Borgström 0:3. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 3 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron. - PostFinance top scorers: Moy; Schmid.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Punnenovs; Capaul, Maier; Henauer, Larsson; Honka, Dufner; Jelovac; Moy, Rask, Graf; Wetter, Fritz, Jensen; Strömwall, Dünner, Lammer; Zangger, Taibel, Hofer; Diethelm.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Johnson, Nemeth; Streule, Jecker; Seiler; Bertschy, Schmid, Biasca; Sprunger, De la Rose, Gerber; Nicolet, Wallmark, Borgström; Dandois, Dorthe, Rod.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Albrecht, Hornecker and Pilut (all injured), Fribourg-Gottéron without Etter, Glauser, Marchon, Sörensen and Walser (all injured).

Biel - Bern 5:6 (0:2, 3:2, 2:1, 0:0) n.P.

6556 spectators. - SR Ruprecht/Ströbel, Stalder/Humair. - Goals: 8. Merelä (Marchon, Ejdsell/power play goal) 0:1. 11. Ejdsell (Loeffel, Merelä/power play goal) 0:2. 21. (20:36) Loeffel 0:3. 25. Blessing (Andersson) 1:3. 30. (29:11) Blessing (Cajka, Grossmann) 2:3. 30th (29:52) Bemström 2:4. 32nd Haas (Rajala, Blessing) 3:4. 46th Kneubuehler (Rajala, Dionicio) 4:4. 48th Andersson (Hultström, Sallinen) 5:4. 60th (59:51) Loeffel (Häman Aktell) 5:5 (without goalkeeper). - Penalty shoot-out: Loeffel 0:1, Hofer -; Häman Aktell -, Rajala -; Bemström 0:2, Andersson -; Ejdsell 0:3. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Biel, 5 times 2 minutes against Bern. - PostFinance top scorers: Rajala; Merelä.

Biel: Säteri; Hultström, Zryd; Grossmann, Blessing; Burren, Stampfli; Dionicio; Sylvegard, Andersson, Sallinen; Hofer, Haas, Rajala; Kneubuehler, Neuenschwander, Cajka; Cattin, Bärtschi, Sablatnig; Christen.

Bern: Zurkirchen; Loeffel, Lindholm; Untersander, Füllemann; Iakovenko, Häman Aktell; Kindschi; Alge, Merelä, Marchon; Bemström, Graf, Ejdsell; Lehmann, Vermin, Scherwey; Schild, Ritzmann, Levin Moser; Serkins.

Remarks: Biel without Nicolas Müller (injured), Braillard, Scheu, Villard, Wehrli (all ) and Laaksonen (supernumerary foreigner), Bern without Aaltonen, Baumgartner, Kreis, Simon Moser, Marco Müller (all injured), Bont, Schenk, Zürcher (all ) and Reideborn (supernumerary foreigner). Bern without a goalkeeper from 58:50 to 59:51.

ZSC Lions - SCL Tigers 4:2 (1:0, 2:1, 1:1)

10'673 spectators. - SR Stricker/Dipietro, Obwegeser/Meusy. - Goals: 12. Andrighetto (Malgin) 1:0. 31. Rohrer 2:0. 35. Pesonen (Rohrbach) 2:1. 39. Riedi (Chris Baltisberger/powerplay goal) 3:1. 42. Andreoff (Bader) 4:1. 54. Björninen (Pesonen/powerplay goal) 4:2 (without goalkeeper). - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions, 5 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers. - PostFinance top scorers: Malgin; Petersson.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Weber, Kukan; Lehtonen, Marti; Trutmann, Geering; Schwendeler; Frödén, Malgin, Andrighetto; Rohrer, Baechler, Riedi; Aberg, Andreoff, Bader; Chris Baltisberger, Sigrist, Olsson; Hollenstein.

SCL Tigers: Meyer; Kinnunen, Riikola; Lehmann, Phil Baltisberger; Erni, Paschoud; Meier, Mathys; Petersson, Björninen, Allenspach; Rohrbach, O'Reilly, Pesonen; Wagner, Salzgeber, Jenni; Julian Schmutz, Felcman, Lapinskis.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Balcers, Grant and Gruber (all injured), SCL Tigers without Bachofner, Fahrni, Mäenalanen, Petrini and Flavio Schmutz (all injured). SCL Tigers without goalkeeper from 53:08 to 53:28, 56:11 to 56:36 and 56:48 to 58:39.

Ajoie - Ambri-Piotta 4:5 (3:1, 1:3, 0:1)

4547 spectators. - SR Hebeisen/Öhlund (SWE), Francey/Gnemmi. - Goals: 7. Honka (Nättinen) 1:0. 10. Joly (Heed/Powerplaytor) 1:1. 15. Nättinen (Bellemare, Nussbaumer) 2:1. 18. Honka (Nättinen, Turkulainen) 3:1. 22. Heim (Joly) 3:2. 24. Formenton (Manix Landry) 3:3. 36. Nättinen (Turkulainen) 4:3. 39. Joly (Heed) 4:4. 60. (59:36) Manix Landry (Joly/powerplay goal) 4:5. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Ajoie, none against Ambri-Piotta. - PostFinance top scorers: Honka; Zwerger.

Ajoie: Ciaccio; Berthoud, Honka; Fischer, Nussbaumer; Pouilly, Pilet; Christe; Turkulainen, Gauthier, Nättinen; Hazen, Bellemare, Robin; Sopa, Wick, Mottet; Veckaktins, Romanenghi, Pedretti; Cormier.

Ambri-Piotta: Philip Wüthrich; Virtanen, Zgraggen; Heed, Pezzullo; Dario Wüthrich, Isacco Dotti; Zaccheo Dotti; Joly, Heim, Müller; DiDomenico, Tierney, Zwerger; Pestoni, Manix Landry, Formenton; Bürgler, Kostner, De Luca; Lukas Landry.

Remarks: Ajoie without Bozon, Fey, Garessus, Thiry (all injured), Devos and Friman (both overtime), Ambri-Piotta without Grassi (injured). Ajoie without a goalkeeper from 39:58 to 40:00 and from 59:54.