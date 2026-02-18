Camille Rast wins her first Olympic medal. The Valais native takes silver in the slalom dominated by American Mikaela Shiffrin. Wendy Holdener narrowly misses out on bronze in fourth place.
Camille Rast made up two places in the decision and prevented the Swiss alpine women's team from going without a medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 16 years. The slalom world champion celebrated her premiere under the five rings on a slope of all places that she hadn't had a good word to say about in the run-up to the Games, which she had criticized severely and described as a race on a "junior slope".
Little was missing - and Switzerland would have won a second medal in the last alpine competition of these Games, as Wendy Holdener was just short of another Olympic medal. In fourth place, she missed out on the podium by 22 hundredths.
Mélanie Meillard was able to clearly improve her ranking in the afternoon. The Neuchâtel native, who has lived in Valais for many years, made up seven positions and finished in 7th place in the final classification. Eliane Christen, the fourth racer in the Swiss-Ski quartet, was eliminated in the second run. After half the stint, the skier from Uri was in 22nd place.
At the top of the rankings is Mikaela Shiffrin, the best of the best. However, it was anything but a given that the American would live up to her role as favorite, especially as she seemed to be at war with the Olympics recently. She had not finished in the top three in the last eight races.
But now Mikaela Shiffrin was back in her element. She laid the foundation for her second Olympic victory in the slalom, her third overall, with a clear best time in the first run, which enabled her to distance herself from her competitors by at least 82 hundredths. In the end, she had a lead of 1.50 seconds over Camille Rast. Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson won bronze, 1.71 seconds behind.
The slalom came to a bitter end not only for Wendy Holdener, but also, and even more so, for Lena Dürr. The German had been second-best in the morning, but she fell at the first gate in the second run.
The classification after the 2nd run
1st after the 1st run
Mikaela Shiffrin
The American is in a class of her own and takes the Olympic victory with a 1.5 second lead over Rast. Silver goes to Switzerland, bronze to Anna Swenn Larsson from Sweden. Bitter for Wendy Holdener, she comes fourth today and misses out on the medal by just 0.22 seconds.
2nd after the 1st run
Lena Dürr
This is unbelievable! Lena Dürr gets stuck at the very first gate and is eliminated. What a drama! Rast is sure to win silver. Swenn Larsson has also secured her medal.
3rd after the 1st run
Cornelia Öhlund
The Swede makes a big mistake and falls behind Camille Rast. Rast's medal is safe!
4th after the 1st run
Camille Rast
Camille Rast skis magically in the bottom section and replaces Swenn Larsson at the top! 21 hundredths ahead for the Swiss skier. But the medal is not yet certain, there are still three competitors at the top.
5th after the 1st run
Anna Swenn Larsson
The Swede was exactly as fast as Wendy Holdener in the first run. In the second run, Swenn Larsson is a little faster and immediately replaces Holdener at the top.
6th after the 1st run
Wendy Holdener
The Swiss racer attacks and saves 0.07 seconds of her lead to the finish. That's the lead, but will it be enough for a medal?
7th after the 1st run
Lara Colturi
No medal for Albania! Colturi never really gets going in the second run and with a gap of 68 hundredths, she is only in 6th place.
8th after the 1st run
Emma Aicher
The German launches an attack on the medals here. She is still really fast at the top, but then she becomes too passive and only finishes in 5th place.
9th after the 1st run
Katharina Huber
Austria again, another Katharina. And Huber is also fast here, but is eight hundredths behind Truppe. Will it be enough for medals for the duo? It is doubtful.
10th after the 1st run
Katharina Truppe
The Austrian is keeping up well with Meillard. The neck-and-neck race goes to Truppe, who takes the lead by 15 hundredths of a second.
11th after the 1st run
Sara Hector
The Swede is eliminated in the top section of the course. And of course on her coach's course.
12th after the 1st run
Caitlin McFarlane
The next Frenchwoman. She also has no chance against Meillard's strong run. Intermediate 3rd place for McFarlane after all.
13th after the 1st run
Marie Lamure
The Frenchwoman has no chance against Meillard and drops back to 6th place.
14th after the 1st run
Melanie Meillard
The Swiss skier bravely defends her lead and actually takes 0.04 seconds into the finish. Meillard is now the new leader.
15th after the 1st run
Lara Della Mea
The Italian is constantly losing time and in the end is just as fast as her teammate Peterlini in 3rd place.
16th after the 1st run
Zrinka Ljutic
The Croatian is in a form crisis. This is also noticeable in this second run. Ljutic just manages to avoid a retirement, but ends up 2.7 seconds behind.
17th after the 1st run
AJ Hurt
The American can't keep up with her teammate Moltzan. Only 7th place for AJ Hurt.
18th after the 1st run
Laurence Saint-Germain
The Canadian is the first skier to keep up with Moltzan. Half a second behind at the finish, a clear second place.
19th after the 1st run
Mina Fürst Holtmann
Holtmann already loses over seven tenths in the top section of the course. The Norwegian then recovers somewhat, but is pushed down to 4th place.
20th after the 1st run
Ali Nullmeyer
The Canadian is constantly losing time, in the end she is 0.88 seconds behind. Intermediate 3rd place.
21st after the 1st run
Leona Popovic
The Croatian is similar to Christen, she also loses a lot of time and is even eliminated in the end.
22nd after the 1st run
Eliane Christen
The first Swiss woman in this second run has no chance. Christen loses a lot of time and is even eliminated in the end.
23rd after the 1st run
Martina Peterlini
The next Martina. The Italian Peterlini is slightly faster than Dubovska and takes over 2nd place.
24th after the 1st run
Martina Dubovska
The Czech skier with a good run. She is the first athlete to lose less than a second to Moltzan.
25th after the 1st run
Katharina Gallhuber
The Austrian doesn't really get to grips with the second run either. With a gap of 1.57 seconds, she is in 4th place.
26th after the 1st run
Madison Hoffman
The Australian is also unable to keep up with Moltzan and loses 1.74 seconds.
27th after the 1st run
Ana Bucik Jogan
The Slovenian has her last Olympic appearance. She has absolutely no chance against Moltzan and loses 2.43 seconds.
28th after the 1st run
Paula Moltzan
The American was considered a medal candidate, but she made two big mistakes in the first run. Now, of course, she is attacking at full speed and takes the lead with a 1.41 second advantage. That will definitely go a long way to the front.
29th after the 1st run
Bianca Bakke Westhoff
The Norwegian goes all James Bond here and crosses the finish line 0.07 seconds behind.
30th after the 1st run
Petra Vlhova
Comeback skier Petra Vlhova opens the second run. The Olympic slalom champion from Beijing 2022 naturally has no chance of defending her title after her long injury break. Still, it's good to see her back. She sets the first time in the snow here in the 2nd run.
The start list for the 2nd run
The top 15 after the 1st run
-
Start number 30
Nina O'Brien
The American skier threads in exactly the same place as Ando before her.
-
Start number 29
Asa Ando
The Japanese skier threads in the middle section of the combination.
-
Starting number 28
Mina Fürst Holtmann
The Norwegian was able to impress with 6th place in the giant slalom. It will be difficult to repeat this result in today's slalom. She is 2.33 seconds behind.
-
Starting number 27
Lisa Hörhager
And the fourth Austrian can't deliver today either. Hörhager loses three seconds after making a big mistake.
-
Start number 26
Ana Bucik Jogan
The Slovenian is 2.76 seconds behind. That's only 20th place.
-
Start number 25
Caitlin McFarlane
A good run by the Frenchwoman. 1.75 seconds behind, the fastest run since start number 12.
-
Start number 24
Martina Peterlini
The Italian loses 2.54 seconds. The gap is slowly leveling off in this area.
-
Start number 23
Petra Vlhova
The Slovakian is finally back from her serious injury. However, she is still not back to her old self. Vlhova loses almost three seconds.
-
Start number 22
Hanna Aronsson Elfmann
The Swede risks too much and is eliminated.
-
Start number 21
Marie Lamure
The Frenchwoman is clearly better than the racers in front of her, but she makes a mistake at the end and also loses almost two seconds.
-
Start number 20
Katharina Gallhuber
The third Austrian is also unable to keep up with the best times. Gallhuber is over 2.5 seconds behind at the finish.
-
Start number 19
Eliane Christen
The fourth and last Swiss racer in the first run. Christen is unfortunately a little slow today and finishes 2.5 seconds behind.
-
Start number 18
Laurence St-Germain
The Canadian is close to the start and is also over two seconds behind.
-
Start number 17
Dzenifera Germane
The Latvian gets caught up and is eliminated.
-
Start number 16
Lara Della Mea
Two seconds behind, the Italian falls far behind. It's going to be very difficult for the Italian medal dream.
-
Start number 15
Marion Chevrier
The Frenchwoman is the first skier to drop out.
-
Race number 14
Melanie Meillard
The third Swiss racer at the start makes a mistake in front of the course and loses a lot of time as a result. At the finish it's almost two seconds.
-
Start number 13
Cornelia Oehlund
A top run from the 20-year-old. The Swede takes third place from Rast, exactly one second behind Shiffrin.
-
Start number 12
Anna Swenn-Larsson
The Swede proves that good runs are still possible here. Swenn-Larsson is tied with Holdener for 4th place - strong!
-
Starting number 11
Zrinka Ljutic
The Croatian has been in a creative crisis for months. It's not working today either, Ljutic is over 2 seconds behind.
-
Start number 10
Emma Aicher
The German loses 1.32 seconds to Shiffrin, but only 28 hundredths of a second to Rast in third place. The battle for the medals is getting very close.
-
Start number 9
Sara Hector
The Swede is not really getting into the rhythm. She is 1.71 seconds behind the unleashed Shiffrin.
-
Start number 8
Katharina Huber
The second Austrian is also clearly unable to keep up with the best. Huber loses over 1.5 seconds and finishes in 6th place.
-
Starting number 7
Shiffrin
The American favorite is skiing in a world of her own here. Shiffrin is the fastest in all sectors and takes the lead by a whopping 0.82 seconds. Wow, that was really strong!
-
Starting number 6
Lena Dürr
The German skier takes the lead with a superb run and is another 0.23 seconds faster than Camille Rast.
-
Start number 5
Wendy Holdener
A spotless performance from Wendy Holdener. At the finish she is 0.11 seconds behind Camille Rast, so we have a Swiss double lead!
-
Start number 4
Katharina Truppe
The Austrian with a solid run, 0.59 seconds behind Camille Rast at the finish.
-
Start number 3
Camille Rast
Like Moltzan before her, the Swiss skier gets off to a good start. The Swiss skier does not make any major mistakes, but also loses some of her lead. At the finish, however, she is 0.21 seconds faster than Colturi and takes the lead.
-
Start number 2
Paula Moltzan
The American takes over half a second off Colturi in the top section of the course. But then she makes two big mistakes and crosses the finish line over 1.5 seconds behind.
-
Starting number 1
Lara Colturi
The Italian, who is competing for Albania, is the first to venture onto the course, which has a somewhat special setting today. A somewhat unusual combination in the middle section has already caused a stir during the inspection. This is no problem for Colturi, she gets through without making any mistakes.
-
The start list
The Swiss women are at the start today with the numbers 3 (Rast), 5 (Holdener), 14 (Meillard) and 19 (Christen).
-
Rast and Holdener as Swiss trump cards
Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener are the second and third best slalom racers of the winter behind the dominator Mikaela Shiffrin. Both have already proven their strength at major events: A year ago at the World Championships in Saalbach, Rast triumphed ahead of Holdener. Holdener, for her part, already has five Olympic medals to her name.
-
Welcome ...
... to the last alpine ski race at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The women's slalom will be the final event and offers the Swiss women the chance to avoid a medalless Winter Games after all. The last time this happened was in Vancouver in 2010.