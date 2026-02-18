Camille Rast (left) takes the silver medal in the Olympic slalom. KEYSTONE

Camille Rast wins her first Olympic medal. The Valais native takes silver in the slalom dominated by American Mikaela Shiffrin. Wendy Holdener narrowly misses out on bronze in fourth place.

Sandro Zappella

Camille Rast made up two places in the decision and prevented the Swiss alpine women's team from going without a medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 16 years. The slalom world champion celebrated her premiere under the five rings on a slope of all places that she hadn't had a good word to say about in the run-up to the Games, which she had criticized severely and described as a race on a "junior slope".

Little was missing - and Switzerland would have won a second medal in the last alpine competition of these Games, as Wendy Holdener was just short of another Olympic medal. In fourth place, she missed out on the podium by 22 hundredths.

Mélanie Meillard was able to clearly improve her ranking in the afternoon. The Neuchâtel native, who has lived in Valais for many years, made up seven positions and finished in 7th place in the final classification. Eliane Christen, the fourth racer in the Swiss-Ski quartet, was eliminated in the second run. After half the stint, the skier from Uri was in 22nd place.

At the top of the rankings is Mikaela Shiffrin, the best of the best. However, it was anything but a given that the American would live up to her role as favorite, especially as she seemed to be at war with the Olympics recently. She had not finished in the top three in the last eight races.

But now Mikaela Shiffrin was back in her element. She laid the foundation for her second Olympic victory in the slalom, her third overall, with a clear best time in the first run, which enabled her to distance herself from her competitors by at least 82 hundredths. In the end, she had a lead of 1.50 seconds over Camille Rast. Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson won bronze, 1.71 seconds behind.

The slalom came to a bitter end not only for Wendy Holdener, but also, and even more so, for Lena Dürr. The German had been second-best in the morning, but she fell at the first gate in the second run.