Camille Rast celebrates her first podium finish with the Swiss Ski team in Gurgl. KEYSTONE

While Camille Rast makes it onto the podium in Gurgl, Wendy Holdener just misses out. After the race, the athletes share their feelings.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss women put in strong performances in the slalom in Gurgl. Camille Rast finishes on the podium, Wendy Holdener and Melanie Meillard take 4th and 10th place.

"I still can't believe it," says Rast immediately after her podium premiere. Meanwhile, Wendy Holdener is still a little annoyed about her fourth place. The starting position was good.

Mikaela Shiffrin is able to convert her good starting position from the first run into her 99th World Cup victory. Show more

Camille Rast is on the World Cup podium for the first time in her career in the slalom in Gurgl. A week ago in Levi, the French-Swiss racer already hinted at her podium potential with her 5th place, and now she has made it.

Rast was already confident after the first run: "The slope here is perfect for me, I'm looking forward to the second run." And in the second run she goes one better, working her way up from fifth place to third.

Rast appears with tears in her eyes after the race during the interview with "SRF": "I still can't believe it. It feels so surreal." She had often been asked when she would finish on the podium for the first time. The fact that she has now made it onto the podium is "just so cool".

However, the 25-year-old technician has to fear for her place on the podium. Shortly after she crossed the finish line with the best time, 18-year-old Lara Colturi immediately knocked her off the top spot again - and by a wafer-thin margin. Rast's thoughts at this point: "Fourth, two hundredths behind? Please no."

Holdener is aware of her improved performance

Because Wendy Holdener doesn't come close to Rast's time in the second run, this scenario doesn't happen at all. Rast celebrates on the podium, Holdener finishes in 4th place. The racer from Schwyz then appears beaming during the interview with "SRF" - the appearance is obviously clouding: "Inside, 4th place is annoying me a bit." The starting position was great, but she didn't get enough skiing in the middle section.

However, after finishing 16th in Levi a week ago, Holdener has shown a considerable improvement in performance. She is also aware of this herself: "If someone had told me a few days ago that I would have such a good race, I would have taken it." Today's race was a step in the right direction.

Shiffrin keeps her cool - Colturi just wanted to have fun

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin only knows one direction. The US American takes her 99th World Cup victory. "It was nerve-wracking. The slope was very challenging," she says on "SRF". Will she complete the hundred in the World Cup? "It's not impossible, let's put it that way," says Shiffrin. For another victory, she still needs full focus and good performances.

Mikaela Shiffrin pops the cork for the 99th time in her World Cup career. KEYSTONE

Lara Colturi is still at the very beginning of her career. The 18-year-old Albanian with Italian roots finishes in 2nd place. Unexpected, as she says on "SRF". She just wanted to have fun while riding. She will now celebrate her podium place a little with her team and her family. However, she will soon be focusing on the next races again.

The World Cup squad is moving to America for the upcoming competitions. A giant slalom and a slalom are on the women's program in Killington next weekend.