Raul Fernandez wins the British Grand Prix. The Spaniard celebrated his second MotoGP victory over the full distance, following his win in Australia in 2025.

After a great start, Fernandez kept Jorge Martin—Saturday’s Sprint winner—at bay. The victory capped off a special week for him. Just a few days ago, he had learned that he could extend his contract with the Trackhouse team. Fernandez is the twelfth different winner in the last twelve Grand Prix races at Silverstone.

Marco Bezzecchi, the third Aprilia rider, finished in third place. The Italian successfully fended off Ducati rider Alex Marquez in the final stages. Reigning world champion Marc Marquez, riding the second factory Ducati, could not finish higher than seventh.

In the World Championship standings, Martin extended his lead to 240 points. He now leads Bezzecchi by 31 points. Only 41 points separate the top 5 riders.