Raul Fernandez wins the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello. The Spaniard, who started the race from second on the grid, secured the first sprint victory of his career ahead of Jorge Martin.

Local hero Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the podium in third place. Marco Bezzecchi, the current world championship leader, had to settle for fourth place after starting from pole position.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez, who crashed heavily in the sprint at the French GP around twenty days ago and had to have surgery on his foot and shoulder, finished fifth on his comeback.