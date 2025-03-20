Outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach announces his successor. Picture: Keystone

Former top swimmer Kirsty Coventry becomes the first woman and the first IOC member from Africa to head the International Olympic Committee. The most important reactions to the election.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thomas Bach, the outgoing president of the IOC

"I don't think it was a vote on women versus men or vice versa. There were the manifestos, there were the presentations in Lausanne and now the voters have made their judgment."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country is ostracized by the IOC

"I am convinced that your unique experience and your interest in actually promoting the noble Olympic ideals will contribute to the success of this responsible office."

Roger Schnegg, Director of Swiss Olympic in an interview with SRF

"Kirsty Coventry stands for a new, more modern IOC. In this respect, it is an exciting and good choice that the committee has made."

Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior, one of the six other candidates

"We are moving into the future. As I said before, she has so much support from the members. We will all move forward together behind her... I will be present if the president wants me to work with her, I will definitely be by her side."

Sebastian Coe, one of the other candidates and President of the World Association of Athletics Federations

"We have a female athlete at the head of the organization. We had talked about this together a few weeks ago and we both agreed that this is really important and I'm very happy for her."

African Union

"Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on a historic election. She is the first woman and the first African to hold this position and we are delighted that she is breaking down barriers by paving the way to a fair and inclusive future for sport."