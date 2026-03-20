Rebeka Masarova is the third Swiss player to fail in the 1st round. Keystone

Rebeka Masarova is the third Swiss player to fail in the 1st round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. She loses against the American Caty McNally 2:6, 5:7.

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In her first match against McNally, who is ranked 41 places higher in the world at number 72, qualifier Masarova was able to hope for a turnaround after clearly losing the first set in the second. Thanks to the service break at the start, she had the advantage on her side. But McNally was able to respond. Masarova had to accept the equalizer at 4:4 and the decisive second loss of serve in the final game.

Masarova, who has played for Spain, her mother's country of origin, in the meantime, has been playing for Switzerland again since last year. The Basel native could also play for Switzerland in the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. She is part of the squad for the match against the Czech Republic on April 10 and 11 in Biel.

Before Masarova, who also surprised everyone last year in Miami by advancing to the third round after surviving qualifying, Simona Waltert and Viktorija Golubic had already been eliminated in the first round. This leaves Belinda Bencic as the only Swiss player in the tournament. After a walk-through, the world number 12 will face Turkey's Zeynep Sönmez, number 83 in the rankings, in the 2nd round on Friday afternoon.

Iga Swiatek loses to compatriot

Magda Linette provided the first big surprise of the tournament. The Polish player, number 50 in the ranking, defeated her compatriot Iga Swiatek, number 2 in the world, in the 2nd round after trailing in sets. Swiatek, who triumphed in Miami four years ago, had won all of her previous 73 opening singles matches.

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