Rebeka Masarova plays the backhand two-handed (archive photo) Keystone

Belinda Bencic is the only Swiss player in the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid after Rebeka Masarova (WTA 153) suffered a defeat in the 3rd round on Sunday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The player from Basel, who had won through in qualifying, lost 2:6, 0:6 to the American Peyton Stearns (WTA 44). The Swiss player never got into the match. She showed particular weaknesses with her second serve, only winning four points.

Despite this defeat, Rebeka Masarova can draw a positive balance after four previous victories. She is likely to move up around 30 positions in the world rankings.